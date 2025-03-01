From leaks to remodels, how to find affordable Twin Cities plumbers

Checkbook has evaluated prices of plumbers for decades and finds big cost differences for the same work. For example, to supply and install an InSinkErator Pro Series 750 garbage disposal, prices among area plumbers ranged from $340 to $1,100. To supply and install a specific Bradford-White 50-gallon gas water heater, prices ranged from $1,600 to $3,000. Even for small jobs, it’s worth your time to shop around. Fortunately, there are many top-quality plumbing companies that charge low prices.