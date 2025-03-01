Maybe you’ve finally had it with that drippy faucet. Or slow-running drain. Or balky toilet.
From leaks to remodels, how to find affordable Twin Cities plumbers
Shopping around could not only save you money on bathroom repairs but also find you a trustworthy company.
By Kevin Brasler
Or maybe it’s more urgent: Your dishwasher flooded the kitchen, or there’s an ominous water stain on the ceiling beneath the upstairs bathroom.
Whether it’s routine or an emergency, you need to find a good plumber. Start by checking ratings from other consumers. To jumpstart your search, nonprofit Twin Cities Consumers’ Checkbook’s plumber ratings are available for free until April 5 at Checkbook.org/StarTribune/plumbers.
There’s reason to choose a plumber carefully. Some of the outfits Checkbook evaluated were rated “superior” overall by 90% or more of their surveyed customers. But for other companies, reviews included words like “overcharged,” “rude,” “messy” and “dishonest.” After you have identified high-quality, reliable companies, shop for price. Ideally, you’ll compare prices from three companies.
Checkbook has evaluated prices of plumbers for decades and finds big cost differences for the same work. For example, to supply and install an InSinkErator Pro Series 750 garbage disposal, prices among area plumbers ranged from $340 to $1,100. To supply and install a specific Bradford-White 50-gallon gas water heater, prices ranged from $1,600 to $3,000. Even for small jobs, it’s worth your time to shop around. Fortunately, there are many top-quality plumbing companies that charge low prices.
Although it’s straightforward to find price quotes for plumbing installation or remodeling work, it’s often difficult to field accurate pricing for repairs in advance. Your best bet is to call a few companies. Then:
- Provide an exact description of your problem.
- Ask each company how it computes its labor rates (minimum charge and what it includes, price per hour after the minimum, etc.).
- Try to get an estimate of how long it usually takes to do the job.
- When the plumber arrives, review the labor rates the company quoted you. This will eliminate misunderstandings and might enhance timekeeping accuracy.
- Clear the area. You don’t want to pay the plumber to remove junk from underneath your sink.
- Don’t let conversations with the plumber interfere with the work. While it is important to understand what the plumber is doing, there is a reasonable limit. The plumber is on the clock until he or she writes up the ticket.
If you have a large remodeling job — a new kitchen or bathroom, for instance — taking several bids is especially critical. Not only are thousands of dollars at stake, the percentage variation in price on such major jobs is larger than the variation on smaller installation jobs. For remodeling or other large jobs, make a contract that includes:
- A fixed price for all work.
- Exactly what you want done, including makes and model numbers of all fixtures. Also detail who will break up the floor, cut holes in the wall, patch floor and walls, hang the sink, perform the carpentry and haul away debris.
- Location of fixtures and where pipes will run. Sometimes a few inches can make a big difference in the difficulty of a plumbing job. If you have not spelled out what you want (ideally in a sketch or plan), you might meet a lot of resistance when you want your sink installed just a little to the left to make room for a wastebasket.
- The contractor will secure required permits and inspections.
- When work is to begin and approximately how long it will take.
- Warranty. For remodeling work, companies should warranty materials and workmanship for at least one year.
- Arbitration clause. While this request might put off some companies, a company accustomed to doing sizable jobs will see it as a possible cost-saver for both parties, should a dispute arise.
- Arrange to pay as little as possible until the plumber completes all work to your satisfaction. This gives you leverage to require unsatisfactory work be redone.
- If possible, pay by credit card. If you are dissatisfied, you can dispute the charge via a chargeback through your credit card company.
Twin Cities Consumers' Checkbook magazine and Checkbook.org is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help consumers get the best service and lowest prices.
about the writer
Kevin BraslerTwin Cities Consumers' Checkbook
