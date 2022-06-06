Lynx assistant coach Plenette Pierson is going home to Texas.

The Houston native, Plenette has accepted an assistant coaching position at her alma mater Texas A&M.

Pierson, who won one of her three WNBA rings with the Lynx in 2017, had been a Lynx assistant since the 2019 season. She will leave her post as a Lynx assistant in order to be in College Station in time for summer workouts.

"We are happy for Plenette on this opportunity to return home to her alma mater,'' Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said in a statement. "Anyone that knows her knows the love she had for Texas Tech.''

The fourth overall pick in the 2003 WNBA draft, Pierson was a part of two Detroit Shock WNBA championships — won while Reeve was an assistant coach for Bill Laimbeer — and came off the bench for the 2017 champion Lynx team.

Pierson scored 1,602 points during her Texas A&M career, sixth all time in program history. She is top ten in program history in scoring, points per game (15.4), field goals made (602) and blocked shots (116). The Lady Raiders compiled a 102-30 record during her time there.

Until Pierson is replaced, the Lynx coaching staff will consist of Reeve, associate head coach Katie Smith and assistant Rebecca Brunson.