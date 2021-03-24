If you don't see an audio player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Letters
Readers Write: Immigration, being white and male, clean car rules, COVID vaccines
Isn't it offensive to assume we can solve their problems?
Opinion
Twins games and the cord-cutter's quandary
Baseball livestreams won't be readily seen this season. Here's why, and where it might lead.
Editorial
Making up for lost learning in Minnesota
Legislature should move quickly to fund needed after-school and summer programs.
Faye Flam
Policy choices about reopening? Wouldn't call 'em science.
"Science can only articulate our best estimate of what would happen if we did something, or if we did something else. But science can't tell you how to value those things."