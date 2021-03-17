If you don't see a video player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Opinion
Editorial
Andy Luger is being unfairly attacked
His record fighting extremism should be viewed favorably as he competes for U.S. attorney's post.
John Marty
It's time to restore the gun ban at the Capitol
Opponents of gun legislation are using their right to carry to intimidate lawmakers.
Letters
Readers Write: Derek Chauvin trial, George Floyd Square, trans athletics, Gopher hockey
It's not whether he's guilty.
Fue Lee and Mohamud Noor
Cities' small businesses deserve state aid, too
Minnesota helps farmers after harsh winters and cities after fires, so why hasn't it helped communities devastated by unrest?
Opinion Exchange
Congress has a chance to reverse course on anti-lynching legislation
It's failed to pass almost 200 versions of a bill now being considered.