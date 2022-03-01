Hormel Foods had a hearty holiday performance on the back of price increases, the Planters integration and increased advertising.

The company's profit rose 7.8% in its first fiscal quarter, which runs November through January, as sales grew 24% to pass $3 billion for the first time. About half of its sales growth was due to its purchase of the Planters snack nut business.

The strong performance came despite the impact of the latest variant of the coronavirus on its workers and suppliers.

"From late December through January, our operations were heavily impacted by significant labor shortages due to the omicron variant, severe upstream and downstream disruptions, and continued industry-wide operational challenges," Hormel chief executive Jim Snee said in a statement.

Hormel said it earned $239.5 million, or 44 cents a diluted share, in the three months ended Jan. 30. That's up from $222.4 million, or 41 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Sales of grocery products, which include Spam and Planters, increased 48% to $856 million, almost all due to Planters. Excluding that business, Hormel's grocery product sales saw 7% growth.

Refrigerated foods, like bacon and charcuterie products, saw sales jump 19% to $1.6 billion.

International sales dropped 3% and operating profit plunged 19% for the business unit, Hormel said. It cited "demand softness in China caused by COVID-related restrictions, current export logistics challenges and lower fresh pork export volume resulting from the company's new pork supply agreement."

Jennie-O saw a 15% boost in sales and 62% jump in operating profit due to better whole-bird sales over the holidays and a rebound in sales to restaurants and schools.

Hormel announced last fall it would be consolidating Jennie-O operations in Willmar, Minn. and closing one of its plants there to improve the turkey brand's profitability.

"Our actions will lead to a more demand-oriented and optimized turkey portfolio that is better aligned with the changing needs of our customers, consumers and operators," Snee said Tuesday.

The company said plans are on track for the Benson Avenue plant to close this spring but that it may "repurpose some Jennie-O Turkey Store production space to provide capacity for other high growth items in the Hormel Foods portfolio."

"Product price increases, good new product innovations and prudent cost control seem to be offsetting higher inflation and supply-chain issues," wrote John Boylan, a senior equity analyst with Edward Jones. "We are watching closely to see whether higher overall grocery bills cause consumers to explore lower-cost forms of protein if inflation continues."

Hormel reaffirmed its outlook for the year on Tuesday and expects annual sales of around $12 billion.

"Our supply chain will continue to show improvement as labor pressures ease and new capacity comes online to support key growth platforms, such as dry sausage, pizza toppings and bacon," Snee said.