Pop singer Pink left Minnesota with a puppy and a plan.
Brooks: Pink’s foster fail is a big win for one Minnesota puppy
The singer picked up Graham Cracker to foster during her tour. He’s Pink’s puppy now.
She’s sticking with one of them.
The plan was this: She would foster a pup — a very good boy named Graham Cracker — for the rest of her tour and then offer him up for adoption to a good home.
On Friday, she announced that Graham Cracker had found a good home. Her home.
“It’s official… I am a foster fail!” Pink posted in a message shared by The Bond Between, the Minnetonka-based rescue that helped save Graham Cracker, his mother and litter mates from a rough start in the Arkansas woods. “We are keeping Graham Cracker!”
Sometimes when you set out to foster a puppy, you fail and everyone wins.
Foster families across Minnesota take in homeless pets to ease the strain on shelters and rescues. Most will be adopted by other families, but enough foster placements turn into forever homes for The Bond Between — formerly known as Secondhand Hounds — to run a regular Foster Fail Friday feature on its Facebook page.
This one, The Bond Between noted, is “[p]erhaps the most epic Foster Fail Friday” of them all.
Epic, but not exactly unexpected.
Pink laid out her plan a month ago, sitting at her pink piano in front of a sold-out crowd at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
“We rescued a puppy from this awesome organization called The Bond Between,” she said. “His name is Graham Cracker. He’s currently peeing all over my dressing room.”
She explained the plan. Graham Cracker would join the fun on the road and then find a forever home when the P!nk Summer Carnival Tour reached its final stop in South Carolina.
“Isn’t that a good idea?” the singer joked. “We’re probably going to keep him. But this is the idea.”
In the end, she told the rescue that she’d “[n]ever been happier to fail.”
“Thank you to The Bond Between for not only bringing him into our lives, but for all the tireless hard work they do to help rehome all their animals,” Pink signed off, after sharing photos of Graham Cracker snoozing happily in a hammock and wrapped snugly in her arms. “XOXO, P!nk.”
