An Ohio nonprofit executive has been named president and CEO of Minneapolis nonprofit Pillsbury United Communities.

Cinnamon Pelly will start her new job April 17, overseeing the 144-year-old organization that operates several social enterprises including North Market, four community centers, youth programs, early education and food shelves among other programs.

Pillsbury United has about 100 full-time employees and a $16 million annual budget.

"They have this really amazing legacy, a century-and-a-half of serving their neighbors in the most fantastic ways — from the grocery store to the arts and theater to children's programs," Pelly said Monday. "They've really centered people and community, and come up with really innovative ways to meet the need."

Pelly, who most recently was chief operating officer at the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, replaces Adair Mosley, who stepped down last fall after five years leading Pillsbury United. He was named CEO of the Minneapolis-based African American Leadership Forum in October.

Brenna Brelie, Pillsbury United's head of operations, had led the organization in the interim.

Heath Rudduck, who chairs Pillsbury United's board of directors, said in a statement that Pelly was selected for her breadth of skills and experience, and her ability to connect with people.

Pelly, who started her career in banking and finance before moving into the nonprofit sector, worked at the Urban League for nearly three years. She takes the helm of the Pillsbury United as it serves a growing number of Minnesotans in need of food and housing assistance.

She said she hopes to continue to increase access to programs and expand initiatives like Justice Built Communities, an investment fund helping Black entrepreneurs.

"Pillsbury United has been a staple for so many families for so long," Pelly said. "I think that Pillsbury has a lot of excitement still to come."