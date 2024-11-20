A pickup truck driver struck a deer, stopped to move the animal out of the road in western Wisconsin and was fatally hit by two vehicles after dark, officials said Wednesday.
Pickup driver is hit and killed by 2 vehicles while moving deer out of Wisconsin road
The chain of events occurred after dark east of Turtle Lake, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office said.
The chain of events occurred about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday east of Turtle Lake, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man who died was 75 years old and from nearby Cameron, the Sheriff’s Office said. His identity has yet to be released.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
After the pickup driver hit the deer on Hwy. 8 near 2nd Street, he and a passerby went to move the animal out of the road when he was hit by two vehicles and died at the scene.
The motorists who hit the pickup driver were a 48-year-old man from Rice Lake, Wis., and a 62-year-old man from Almena, Wis.
“All indications into the investigation show this to be a tragic accident,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said in a statement.
Tolkkinen: All ends well for Brad, the ram on the lam, and Taz, the horse in the north
Brad the sheep and Taz the Arabian are both back home, thanks to two-legged friends who never lost hope