3M Open field includes 43 players with victories in the past two years on the PGA Tour

Maverick McNealy and Sam Burns are the top-ranked golfers in the field for the tournament July 24-27 at the TPC Twin Cities.

By Jerry Zgoda

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 3:27PM
Tony Finau plays a shot during the 3M Open in 2024 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Finau won the tournament in 2022. First round for the PGA Tour's 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities. (Jerry Holt)

The 3M Open will include 30 of the top 80 players in the world golf rankings. Tournament director Mike Welch calls this year’s field “the deepest we’ve ever had” with three weeks and another six or seven name players he still yet expects to commit.

World No. 16 Maverick McNealy and No. 21 Sam Burns are the highest ranked players committed to play in the seventh annual PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine on July 24-27.

McNealy tied with veteran Matt Kuchar for third last year, two shots behind winner Jhonattan Vegas.

Vegas, 2022 3M Open winner Tony Finau and 2023 winner Lee Hodges say they will return, as will 2021 champion Cameron Champ.

Forty-three players committed so far to the 156-man field have won a PGA Tour event in the past two years.

The latest is Aldridge Potgieter, who won last weekend’s Rocket Classic in Detroit in a three-man playoff.

Those who also have committed included six time PGA Tour winner Max Homa, five-time tour winner Burns, 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark, two-time major champion and Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson as well as up-and-comers Akshay Bhatia (35th), Sahith Theegala (44th) and Tom Kim (58th).

So, too, has 2016 Masters champ Danny Willett.

Those players with state connections include Stillwater-born Frankie Capan III, former Gophers golfer Erik van Rooyen, and two-time Minnesota state amateur champion Tom Hoge from Fargo, N.D.

The 3M Open also has targeted young college stars, as it did in its inaugural by offering exemptions to Colin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and eventual champion Matthew Wolff in 2019.

This time, 2025 NCAA individual champion Michael LaSasso, PGA Tour University’s No. 1 David Ford and No. 2 Brenden Valdes are in the field. LaSasso and Valdes accepted sponsor exemptions.

La Sasso missed the cut at June’s U.S. Open after shooting 75-75 and made his first PGA Tour start last week in Detroit.

Players have until 4 p.m. Friday, July 19 to officially commit and can withdraw at any time.

Jerry Zgoda

Reporter

Jerry Zgoda covers Minnesota United FC and Major League Soccer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

