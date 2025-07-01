3M Open field includes 43 players with victories in the past two years on the PGA Tour

The 3M Open will include 30 of the top 80 players in the world golf rankings. Tournament director Mike Welch calls this year’s field “the deepest we’ve ever had” with three weeks and another six or seven name players he still yet expects to commit.
World No. 16 Maverick McNealy and No. 21 Sam Burns are the highest ranked players committed to play in the seventh annual PGA Tour event at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine on July 24-27.
McNealy tied with veteran Matt Kuchar for third last year, two shots behind winner Jhonattan Vegas.
Vegas, 2022 3M Open winner Tony Finau and 2023 winner Lee Hodges say they will return, as will 2021 champion Cameron Champ.
Forty-three players committed so far to the 156-man field have won a PGA Tour event in the past two years.
The latest is Aldridge Potgieter, who won last weekend’s Rocket Classic in Detroit in a three-man playoff.
Those who also have committed included six time PGA Tour winner Max Homa, five-time tour winner Burns, 2023 U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark, two-time major champion and Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson as well as up-and-comers Akshay Bhatia (35th), Sahith Theegala (44th) and Tom Kim (58th).
So, too, has 2016 Masters champ Danny Willett.