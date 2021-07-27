Pentair raised its profit outlook Tuesday as sales of its consumer solutions division helped power the company through a second quarter dominated by material supply issues.

Profit at the Irish-based global water treatment company, which runs its U.S. operations out of Golden Valley, rose 44% from the same period a year ago to $140.9 million. Adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' estimates at $0.84 compared with $0.59 in the previous year.

The company updated its adjusted full-year earnings to $3.30 to $3.40 per share. Previously, Pentair had expected it from $3.10 to $3.20 per share, on sales growth of about 17 to 19 percent.

Rising orders for its water treatment products led to record level of backlogs during the quarter, Chief Executive John Stauch said in a statement. Sales of its products, which it markets for residential and industrial use, rose 32% to $941 million in the three months ending June 30.

Sales at Pentair's consumer solutions division, its largest, were up 44% for the quarter compared to last year, with income of $143 million. The company's industrial and flow technology segment saw a sales of $57 million, an increase of 17%.

Price increases already are in place to address the inflationary environment, Stauch said, adding that leaders "expect the price-cost gap to further narrow in the second half" of the year.

"We believe our order trajectory gives us increased confidence not only in our ability to keep growing in the second half, but it also gives us comfort that the top line momentum we have built the past several quarters will carry over into next year," Stauch said.

Shares in morning trading were up about 3% at a little more than $77.