Pension fund covering scores of Minnesota Catholic schools has $800M shortfall

Cretin-Derham Hall’s president, Jeb Myers, had alarming news for retirees and employees at a recent packed meeting on its St. Paul campus.
Their pension plan, managed by suburban Chicago-based Christian Brothers Services, is in need of a costly fix. If Cretin remains in the plan, its annual pension contribution would almost quadruple to an untenable $1.5 million, Myers told those in attendance.
The pensions of thousands of current and former workers at Catholic Minnesota institutions, particularly schools, are part of the Christian Brothers Employee Retirement Plan.
Many of them are getting the same ominous warnings as the Cretin employees: Their pension funds are significantly short of money.
The Christian Brothers plan, which covers 180 employers and 40,000 people nationwide, is asking for big boosts in employer contributions to erase an $800 million shortfall.
There’s “really no faith” that the Christian Brothers’ funds will be there in the long term, said Sam Hartmann, a pension consultant hired by Cretin who attended the school’s meeting.
The Christian Brothers plan also covers Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield and Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, as well as St. Mary’s University in Winona and Minneapolis. And the plan includes lay workers at the dioceses of St. Cloud, Crookston and New Ulm, which together run more than 40 Minnesota schools.
Foreseeing the plan’s weakness, two Twin Cities Catholic schools — DeLaSalle and Benilde-St. Margaret’s — exited from the Christian Brothers’ management in recent years to create their own retirement plans. Hill-Murray is going down a similar path, and Cretin-Derham now plans to pull out too.