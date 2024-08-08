Peggy Flanagan could be Minnesota’s first female governor, first Native American governor

From the outset of their political pairing, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has been beside Gov. Tim Walz as a visible and trusted teammate.
“I have always felt like a partner,” Flanagan said Tuesday. “I have always felt that my opinions are valued. I think you can see my fingerprints all over a lot of our policies and legislative victories.”
Together, the DFLers ran two successful statewide campaigns and navigated a global pandemic, chaotic civil unrest and a historic legislative session in which they, along with their DFL colleagues in the House and Senate, passed a long list of progressive bills.
With the announcement Tuesday that Walz would join Vice President Kamala Harris on the national ticket, Flanagan could make history herself. If the national ticket wins the White House, Flanagan, 44, would then become governor, the first woman to hold the position in Minnesota and, as a member of the White Earth Nation, she’d be the first Native American woman governor in the nation.
“For all second-in-commands, your number one role is to be ready,” Flanagan said. “And I take that seriously.”
Flanagan was a student at the University of Minnesota when she first became active in progressive politics as a community organizer for U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone’s campaign in 2002. She went on to serve four years on the Minneapolis School Board before working as the executive director of the Children’s Defense Fund and winning election to the Minnesota House representing her native St. Louis Park.