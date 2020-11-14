A pedestrian crossing a north metro highway against a red light was struck by a pickup truck and killed Thursday night.

The State Patrol identified the victim as Elisa Hansen, 32, of St. Paul Park.

Hansen was not in a crosswalk and crossed against the light as she walked across the northbound lanes of Hwy. 47 near NE. University Avenue in Coon Rapids, the State Patrol said.

She was hit about 10:20 p.m. and taken to Mercy Hospital, where she later died. Tests discovered alcohol in her system, the patrol said.

The pickup truck driver, Thomas Kutzke, 49, of Anoka, was not hurt, authorities said.