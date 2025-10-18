Review: Paul McCartney triumphs in Minneapolis, despite sound and vocal issues

Though this band doesn’t have a moniker, these musicians have been with Macca longer than any other group. The Beatles’ run went from 1960 to ’70 and Wings flew from 1971 to ’81. Since his 2001-02 tour, McCartney has been accompanied by Rusty Anderson (guitar), Brian Ray (guitar/bass), Wickens (keyboards) and Laboriel (drums). McCartney has added the Hot City Horns for this tour, which brought depth and vibrancy to “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” “Letting Go” and “Got to Get You into My Life,” among others.