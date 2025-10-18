Review: Paul McCartney triumphs in Minneapolis, despite sound and vocal issues

And in the end, the love you felt for Paul McCartney on Friday night at U.S. Bank Stadium was equal to the love you have for nostalgia, the Beatles and forgiveness.
Forgiveness for him playing at the Vikings stadium with its challenging acoustics (the sound was subpar pretty much everywhere). Forgiveness for asking exorbitant ticket prices of $275 to $2,200 (dynamic pricing lowered them to as little as $23 at one point). Forgiveness for his fading voice (he is 83, but didn’t seem like it).
Like the voices of Bob Dylan and Paul Simon in their Minnesota concerts this year, McCartney’s has lost its range and its oomph (he sounds, well, huskier). But the songs — an unimpeachable catalog if there ever was one — carry the weight. So does his personality. He’s still the cute Beatle: light-hearted, good-spirited and eternally energetic on his Got Back Tour, his 17th trek under his own name.
It’s been 60 years since the ever-mirthful McCartney made his Twin Cities debut with the Beatles at the old Met Stadium, the first of four stadiums on his Minnesota visits (Metrodome in 1993, Target Field in 2014). How many artists — local or otherwise — can say they’ve been playing in a town for six decades and are still drawing tens of thousands of people?
Perhaps only the Rolling Stones — and the slender man from Liverpool with a mop top plus mullet and a three-day white beard.
Here are some thoughts on what might have been our final in-person “Hey Jude” sing-along with McCartney in Minnesota.
Song tally
Sir Paul played 36 songs, dating from 1958 (the Quarrymen’s skiffle-styled “In Spite of All the Danger”) to 2018 (the hip-hop tinged flirtation “Come On to Me”), for over two hours and 40 minutes. In other words, a marathon worthy of his Mount Rushmorian career, covering many of his eras (though not classical) without dancers or outfit changes (well, he did remove his double-breasted suit coat and pronounced it the “one and only wardrobe change”).
Highlights
McCartney can still rock. The Beatles’ “Get Back” and a relatively raunchy, laser-bathed “Helter Skelter,” as well as two Wings hits, “Jet” and “Band on the Run,” invigorated the crowd, whether they were baby boomers or their offspring. And those Beatles classics — “Let It Be” and “Hey Jude” — still produce goosebumps when sung by Macca.