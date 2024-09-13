The State Patrol has identified the motorist whose SUV hit a school bus taking kids to their Iron Range school.
Patrol IDs driver who suffered critical injuries after hitting school bus on Iron Range
All 21 children on the bus suffered minor injuries, the State Patrol said. They all climbed out of the bus on their own, according to Hibbing police.
The patrol said 19-year-old Svea Lynn Snickers of Alborn, Minn., ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit the bus as it headed north on Hwy. 5. She was last reported to be in critical condition.
The collision occurred just east of Hibbing about 7:50 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy. 5 and Town Line Road, according to the patrol.
All 21 children heading to Cherry School suffered minor injuries when the bus flipped over about 7 miles southwest of its destination, the patrol said. The school serves about 600 students from prekindergarten through 12th grade, and students of all ages were on the bus, said St. Louis County Schools Superintendent Reggie Engebritson.
A witness told Hibbing police that students were able to crawl out of the bus on their own.
Snickers suffered critical injuries, was extricated from the wreckage by emergency responders and taken by air ambulance to Essentia Hospital in nearby Virginia, according to police.
The bus driver, 52-year-old Shawn Allen Lindula of Iron, Minn., was expected to survive his injuries.
Jana Hollingsworth contributed to this report.
