Patrol: Driver says she saw squad’s lights before hitting deputy parked on Minnesota interstate

The driver who slammed into the back of parked Sheriff’s Office vehicle and critically injured a deputy behind the wheel said she saw the squad’s flashing lights before impact on a Minnesota interstate, according to the State Patrol.
The wreck involving the two SUVs occurred about 4:30 p.m. on April 13 on westbound Interstate 90 in Dewald Township, the State Patrol said.
Nobles County Sheriff’s Deputy Arnold Logan Waldner, 30, of nearby Worthington, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
His wife, Amber Waldner, told the Star Tribune on Monday, “There’s no change this week. We are hoping to take him off sedation do we can get a prognosis.”
The other driver, 63-year-old Theresa Ann Baer, of Sioux Falls, was hospitalized with less serious injuries.
The State Patrol filed search warrant affidavits that cleared the way for the agency to analyze the both vehicles’ data systems as part of its investigation into the crash.
The filing disclosed that Waldner, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for about two years, was parked in the right lane of the interstate with his “emergency lights fully illuminated,” the filing read.
Waldner was assigned to conduct traffic control while the patrol used a drone while investigating a fatal crash on that stretch of the interstate two days earlier.