Introduction: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports.

The Twins continued their impressive play of late, defeating Houston 4-3 on Sunday to win the series. With Jose Miranda providing the winning hit and swinging a hot bat lately and Royce Lewis set to return from his early injury, the slumping Edouard Julien is the odd man out being sent to Class AAA St. Paul. Reusse wonders who will play second base and who might be the next starting pitcher to get a callup.

Plus a look at a fascinating offseason for the Wolves after their strong playoff run. Will the Wolves essentially run it back with all their key players, or is a major trade part of the plan? Reusse knows one thing: It doesn't matter what the Wolves say, only what they do.

And the Lynx continued a strong start with another win Sunday.

