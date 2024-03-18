Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports.

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament fields are set, and the men's side has some familiar names from the past. Both Dan Monson and Richard Pitino are coaching in the men's tournament, leading to a discussion of Gophers men's basketball history. Ben Johnson's team, meanwhile, received an invite to the NIT.

Reusse gives the Vikings high marks for their moves in free agency so far -- including, most importantly, letting go of Kirk Cousins.

Plus a few stray thoughts on the Wolves and college wrestling..

