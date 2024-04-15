Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included the least-desirable scenario for the Timberwolves. They were routed by Phoenix for a third time this season, a loss that locked them into a playoff series with those same Suns. Will a stellar season end with a first-round playoff exit?

Plus Reusse and Rand get into the latest big Twins injury (Carlos Correa) and a slumping offense. Even after a nice doubleheader win Saturday, the Twins gave away a game Sunday. The Masters has changed over the years, Reusse says, and the Lynx made an interesting trade just before Monday's WNBA draft

