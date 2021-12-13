Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at several big stories in Minnesota sports, including:

*The surprising Gophers men's basketball team, which improved to 8-1 with a win at Michigan — its third consecutive road victory. Early returns on Ben Johnson are quite positive, Reusse says.

*The Gophers volleyball team's run in the NCAA tournament ended one match short of the Final Four with a loss Saturday at Wisconsin.

*Thursday's Vikings game and whether we would be talking about a coaching change right now if not for Minnesota hanging on to win.

*The Grey Cup, the FCS playoffs, the Wolves and the Wild all get bandied about as well. It is the most wonderful and busiest time of the year.

