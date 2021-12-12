MADISON, WIS. — In a grinding season, the Gophers volleyball team hung tight to the element of control. They could control themselves, their preparation and focus. But there was always the possibility they would run into an opponent that was uncontrollable, and trouble could find them.

On Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament Madison Regional final at a heaving UW Field House, trouble was everywhere.

Wisconsin defeated the Gophers in straight sets, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22 to advance to the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio next week. It's the third consecutive trip for the Badgers.

Gophers coach Hugh McCutcheon experimented with lineup changes — trying more defensive looks to combat the Badgers unending, balanced attack. Wisconsin would finish the match hitting .258 to the Gophers .193, with six players tallying at least five kills, led by Dana Rettke who finished with 15 kills on 25 attempts.

The first set highlighted the issue: How do you stop a team where everyone is a threat? Wisconsin dominated the set with 19 kills — five players with two or more — to Minnesota's nine.

The Gophers tried to counter with a defensive focus. Bringing in libero Rachel Kilkelly for hitter Airi Miyabe to try and augment the back row. It worked until it didn't.

After early ties and lead changes, the score sat 13-13. All of a sudden Wisconsin preceded to unleash kill after kill, while the Gophers couldn't find any rhythm on the attack. Passes from setter Melani Shaffmaster were just a hair high as hitters Jenna Wenaas and Stephanie Samedy, instead of unleashing their usual power, floated the ball over the net.

The Badgers won the set 25-18, finishing on a 12-5 run. The final point brought things to a raucous ending with a 37 touch rally that featured Gophers libero CC McGraw, lying on her back, kicking the ball over the net and in play, before Rettke finished things with a kill.

In the second set, Minnesota broke loose but still fell short. Miyabe played a more prominent role, finishing with six kills on the set as Samedy added seven — this after the two stars had just two kills apiece in the first.

It soon became apparent one point might make all the difference. The two teams traded seven ties as the score rose from 16-16 to 24-24. But once again, the Badgers found an extra gear, with Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes blocking a Wenaas attempt to create set-point. This time another chance from Wenaas went sailing wide, giving Wisconsin its 11th straight set in the tournament and a commanding 2-0 lead.

After such an intense end, there was a fatalistic feel to the third set for Minnesota. Wisconsin players and fans seemed to sense that a trip to the Final Four was at hand. A late rally by the Gophers — including a 3-0 run to knot things at 18 — brought some tension.

But then the Badgers went supersonic. They rallied off five-straight points before closing out the set 25-22.

It was a perfect environment for college volleyball, if hostile for the Gophers. The two rivals had never met in the NCAA Tournament and the Wisconsin crowd was ready.

Fans were lined up two hours before the match with breath steaming and scarves wrapped high as they did knee-highs to stay warm. By the time Julia Orzol served to start the match the stands were a swarm of red.

The Gophers small contingent of fans and the student band were tucked in the southeast corner of the lower bowl and they were greeted with all the taunts you'd expect under the circumstances.

It won't be the greatest lasting memory of the season, especially as this was the Gophers third loss to the Badgers.

Wisconsin has now won six straight against Minnesota, dating back to 2019.

It's been a dominant stretch for the Badgers overall. They will play in their third-straight Final Four next week in Columbus, Ohio after an excellent run through the Big Ten regular season, where they won their third-straight conference title.

So far in the tournament, they've yet to drop a set. Even their biggest rival couldn't change that.