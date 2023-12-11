Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included this statistical anomaly: The Vikings and Wild both won by identical 3-0 scores on Sunday, something that has never happened in the history of Minnesota sports — and something that's a pretty good bet to never happen again.

Reusse admitted to Rand that he usually doesn't watch every play of a Vikings game. But he couldn't turn away from what was happening in Las Vegas.

The Vikings victory was punctuated by injuries and more struggles from Joshua Dobbs, who was replaced by Nick Mullens before the Vikings scored their only points of the game. Will Mullens become the Vikings' fourth starting QB in 14 games?

Plus Joe Rossi's departure as Gophers defensive coordinator is interesting and could spell even more difficulty in 2024.

