Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse who — you might not believe this — is not optimistic about how the Twins are doing even though they are in first place. He sees a June swoon coming as their pitching comes back down to earth, players miss time for various reasons and the schedule gets tougher.

Plus Rand and Reusse talk through the Wolves' offseason to-do list for new President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, who will be introduced to the media on Tuesday. And they set up the NBA Finals, which begin this week.

