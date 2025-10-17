There was a late-morning call Thursday welcoming me one day early to the 80-year-old club. It came from Daniel Weicherding, a classmate and neighbor at St. Gabriel’s Grade School and Fulda High School in southwest Minnesota.
Daniel and I had many experiences together, walking or biking, what, two-thirds of a mile around the lake to get to grade school. On one of those days, at age 11 maybe, we were summoned on arrival by Sister Marna and told we were getting the boot from altar boys.
Can’t remember why, but once Dan’s mom, Ag, and my mom, Cecile, got over the initial jolt, Dan and I agreed this was a good thing.
None of those extra Masses to deal with; get to one on Sunday, hopefully being allowed to sit in the back, and be halfway home before the church emptied.
My only real grudge with Daniel came as juniors in the spring of 1962.
We were playing at hated rival Slayton in a baseball game. Our seniors were on skip days to Minneapolis, and that meant I was pitching (slow-speed control was my specialty) and Daniel was making a rare appearance in right field.
The Wildcats had a couple of runners on in the middle of the game and a ball was hit in the gap, closer to right field than center. Daniel went racing at his best speed toward the ball, but, drats, his hat came off.
And, as Wildcats scurried around the bases, Daniel skidded to a halt in order to pick up his hat.