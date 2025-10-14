Reusse: A tribute to Gregg Wong, a fine sportswriter and a fine human being

The 1980 Winter Olympics were scheduled to take place in the hamlet of Lake Placid, N.Y., from Feb. 13-24. The calendar of events was not extensive in that era, with skiing (Alpine and Nordic), speed skating, figure skating, ski jumping, bobsledding, luge, biathlon and men’s hockey.
There was considerable interest here, based on the hopes for Lutsen’s downhiller Cindy Nelson, and the fact that the hockey team was coached by Herb Brooks and loaded with Minnesotans. Any optimism for great accomplishment in the Olympic tournament for Herbie’s club was tempered by a 10-3 loss to the Soviet Union shortly before the athletes arrived in Lake Placid.
There was a more lopsided rivalry taking place in the Twin Cities, as coverage of those Olympics was being laid out by the daily newspapers. The Minneapolis Morning Tribune and the afternoon Star were sending a combined five (or was it six?) reporters to Lake Placid.
Over in St. Paul, where I was then located, the system for sports was to write for both the morning Pioneer Press and the afternoon Dispatch. And when word came down a few months earlier from the budget keepers that a single reporter would be going to Lake Placid, there was a quick consensus:
“We better send Wonger.”
Gregg Wong actually was a skier and already tight with Nelson. He had covered the Gophers for stretches and got along very well with Brooks — which is more than could be said for a share of us, including numerous players.
Later, he covered the World Series champion Twins, and the Vikings, where he was a Kirby Puckett confidante, and exchanger of zingers with Jerry Burns.