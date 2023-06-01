The northbound lanes of Interstate 694 in Oakdale are closed early Thursday while authorities investigate a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver.

The freeway is closed at N. 10th Street and drivers are being detoured around the crash scene, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

A motorist driving a Toyota Corolla south in the northbound lanes hit a Pontiac Vibe head on at about 2:25 a.m. near Stillwater Boulevard. The Vibe spun out and struck a van, which was also headed north, the State Patrol said.

The driver of the Vibe was ejected from the vehicle. A juvenile who was riding in the Vibe was taken to Regions Hospital with critical injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the van was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.

The patrol did not give any details about the driver of the Corolla.

Traffic cameras showed one of the vehicles landed in the center median. The other vehicle lost a tire and came to rest in the traffic lanes.

It was not immediately clear how many people died.