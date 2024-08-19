Smash burger trailblazer Parlour opening in Excelsior

First to open is Parlour Bar. The craft cocktail bar with a simple menu changed the way Minneapolis would crave burgers, smashed thin with a crispy crust, when it first opened in 2018 beneath Borough. A second Parlour Bar opened in 2018 in St. Paul, and now the popular burgers can also be found at two food trucks, pop-ups and concession stands in Minneapolis stadiums, but the Excelsior outpost will be the brand’s third brick-and-mortar location.