There are now fewer hours to park your vehicle at Minneapolis’ Bde Maka Ska

The new hours, effective Thursday, come as the Park Board tries to address safety issues around the lake.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 22, 2025 at 12:30PM
A sign for Bde Maka Ska near the south shore of the lake. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is expanding overnight parking bans on the west and south sides of Lake Bde Maka Ska to address safety issues.

The new hours, effective Thursday, ban parking from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. in lots and bays between W. 32nd Street and Richfield Road. The restrictions include the pay parking lot at Thomas Beach, the Richfield Road lot at 3825 W. Bde Maka Ska and the 36th Street pay lot.

Previously, parking was not allowed in those areas from 10 p.m.-6 a.m., but the Park Board moved up the restrictions by two hours to address issues caused by large groups of unruly people, mostly teens and young adults, who were engaging in “disruptive, illegal and sometimes violent conduct,” the Park Board said in a statement.

Parking bans are now in effect around Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis

Parkway and parking signs have been updated and meters at the affected pay lots have been reprogrammed to no longer accept payment after 8 p.m., the Park Board said.

Hours for parking at the North Beach pay lot and on-street parking north of 36th Street will continue to be allowed from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Park hours also remain unchanged, open from 6 a.m.-midnight.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

