There are now fewer hours to park your vehicle at Minneapolis’ Bde Maka Ska

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is expanding overnight parking bans on the west and south sides of Lake Bde Maka Ska to address safety issues.
The new hours, effective Thursday, ban parking from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. in lots and bays between W. 32nd Street and Richfield Road. The restrictions include the pay parking lot at Thomas Beach, the Richfield Road lot at 3825 W. Bde Maka Ska and the 36th Street pay lot.
Previously, parking was not allowed in those areas from 10 p.m.-6 a.m., but the Park Board moved up the restrictions by two hours to address issues caused by large groups of unruly people, mostly teens and young adults, who were engaging in “disruptive, illegal and sometimes violent conduct,” the Park Board said in a statement.
Parkway and parking signs have been updated and meters at the affected pay lots have been reprogrammed to no longer accept payment after 8 p.m., the Park Board said.
Hours for parking at the North Beach pay lot and on-street parking north of 36th Street will continue to be allowed from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Park hours also remain unchanged, open from 6 a.m.-midnight.