Minnesota’s Park Dental Partners plans to go public

Park Dental Partners plans to list shares on the stock market and take the 53-year-old Minnesota dentistry practice public.
Earlier this month, Roseville-based Park Dental Partners filed a registration statement looking to raise $20 million from an initial public offering. No date has been set for the IPO.
Park Dental has 200 dentists and 900 hygienists, dental assistants, and patient-care coordinators and 85 offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The company wrote in a Sept. 3 filing it would use proceeds of the offering for general purposes, to retire debt and for potential acquisitions of additional dental offices.
The firm has grown through acquisitions and by opening new offices. Since 2014 they’ve acquired 40 practices and opened 11 new offices.
The company’s 200 dentists are the majority shareholders of the company. Peter Swenson is the company’s chairman, president and chief executive.
In 2024 Park Dental posted a $4.3 million profit on revenue of $230 million, and it earned $4.1 million in the first half of 2025 on $122 million of revenue.
- According to the American Dental Association, U.S. dental offices generated $478 billion in annual revenue last year. About 73% of dentists work solo or with one other dentist at a single location.
The industry has been consolidating because of the high cost of capital and high operating expenses. Venture capital and private-equity-backed companies and dental resource organizations such as Park have lead the consolidation trend.