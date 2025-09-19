Small Business

Minnesota’s Park Dental Partners plans to go public

The Roseville-based organization has 200 dentists and 85 offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2025 at 6:48PM
Dental hygienist Laura Ratcliffe cleaned the teeth of Riggs Bergstrom, 3, of Buffalo, Friday afternoon during a free dental care clinic for children in need at Park Dental in Minnetonka.
Dental hygienist Laura Ratcliffe cleaned the teeth of Riggs Bergstrom, 3, at Park Dental in Minnetonka in this file photo from 2016. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Park Dental Partners plans to list shares on the stock market and take the 53-year-old Minnesota dentistry practice public.

Earlier this month, Roseville-based Park Dental Partners filed a registration statement looking to raise $20 million from an initial public offering. No date has been set for the IPO.

Park Dental has 200 dentists and 900 hygienists, dental assistants, and patient-care coordinators and 85 offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The company wrote in a Sept. 3 filing it would use proceeds of the offering for general purposes, to retire debt and for potential acquisitions of additional dental offices.

The firm has grown through acquisitions and by opening new offices. Since 2014 they’ve acquired 40 practices and opened 11 new offices.

The company’s 200 dentists are the majority shareholders of the company. Peter Swenson is the company’s chairman, president and chief executive.

In 2024 Park Dental posted a $4.3 million profit on revenue of $230 million, and it earned $4.1 million in the first half of 2025 on $122 million of revenue.

The industry has been consolidating because of the high cost of capital and high operating expenses. Venture capital and private-equity-backed companies and dental resource organizations such as Park have lead the consolidation trend.

Recent data from the ADA show Minnesota had the lowest share of dentists operating solo practices with 18%, followed by Wisconsin with 20%.

The debt recovery company Jefferson Capital was the last Minnesota company to complete an IPO. It raised $150 million when it sold 10 million shares at $15 a share on June 25.

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

