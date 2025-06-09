Parents scramble to find cheap supplies for grad parties after Party City closures

Tracy Berkovitz had a chaotic Friday morning. She was in the final stretch of a marathon effort to plan her son’s high school graduation party and still needed a tablecloth and other last-minute supplies.
“I have hit up two different Walmart’s. I’ve looked at Michaels. I’ve been to Cub. I’ve looked at Target. I looked online at different places. I’ve ordered from Amazon,” said Berkovitz last week, right before her son’s graduation from Rosemount High School. “So I’ve gone to multiple different places looking for the stuff that I used to be able to get at Party City.”
Party City, the one-stop shop for party decorations and supplies, went bankrupt in April and closed its metro-area stores earlier this year. Last year, Berkovitz threw a graduation party for her daughter, and she bought virtually all the supplies from the store. Now she and other parents are crisscrossing the Twin Cities, finding barren shelves and overbooked vendors as they try to give their graduates the celebration they’ve earned.
Jenna Culley, an event planner who runs two businesses helping plan and supply events, she said she has seen an uptick in inquiries for things like colorful tablecloths and other linens this year. Parents are specifically asking her for linens matching their kids’ school colors.
For other supplies, she said that many people are turning toward online outlets like Amazon and Etsy. But balloons can’t get filled with helium online. While places like Michaels have helium and some party supplies, specialty shops can be more useful, she said.
“I would recommend people looking for local balloon shops,” Culley said. “As a fellow small business owner, I highly recommend doing just a little extra legwork and seeing who you can support locally.”
With graduation season in full swing, last-minute shoppers might not have much luck. Berkovitz called around to several balloon shops, but many small balloon businesses have also closed in recent years. Balloon Connection, based in Eagan, delivers across the metro and started taking orders for graduation parties in January. It was booked all of last weekend.
Berkovitz got her balloons filled at Cub. But she said that if Party City were still open, it would have been both seamless and cheaper. She estimates she spent $8.99 on a balloon bouquet for the last party versus $20 this year.