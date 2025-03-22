Parents say Minnesota’s involuntary commitment system failed their sons. What should change?

DULUTH — On a 5-below day in January, Marianne and Scott Jones’ son left his group home in the woods 15 miles northwest of Duluth without a jacket, hat or gloves. He was found about an hour later walking along a highway.
He took off again, jacketless, on an even colder day in February. It took two days to track him down at the Duluth Transportation Center.
This month, he left in the night and, when he was found in Duluth in the morning, he refused to return to the group home, where he has been writing on the walls and refusing food because he believes staff are sneaking medication into it.
The Joneses have been pleading with St. Louis County to place their son, who has schizophrenia and struggles with addiction, back under civil commitment, a last resort for people who pose a threat to themselves or others. It could remove some of his autonomy and require him to get involuntary treatment.
His parents believe it’s the only way to keep their son safe and get him to take his antipsychotic medication.
“I don’t know what they are waiting for,” Marianne said, pulling a photo of her son, lying in a hospital bed eight years ago, from the piles of medical documents in her Rice Lake home north of Duluth.
Their son, who wasn’t available for comment and whom the Minnesota Star Tribune isn’t naming to protect his privacy, hadn’t been taking his medication then. Believing he was being poisoned, he drank so much water he started having seizures.
“It’s going to happen again,” Marianne said of her son landing in a hospital, or worse. “You can see it coming.”