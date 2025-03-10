Parents know what students need. President Trump isn’t listening.

There is strong bipartisan support to ensure students learn to read and read to learn, but researching and implementing new evidence-based strategies at scale can be too expensive for many districts. The department’s 10 Regional Educational Laboratories (RELs) helped build this local capacity for decades before being unceremoniously shut down by DOGE on Feb. 13. One local example of REL Midwest’s work in Minnesota was a free professional development program offered to kindergarten through second-grade teachers to help them use more effective classroom practices and data when teaching reading skills. Rather than the “fraud” Musk seems to find in every program President Trump doesn’t like, the labs are a program proven to test, deepen and scale solutions to problems faced by local educators.