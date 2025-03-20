Reusse: Tragedy tinges Orono’s state tournament appearance

The Orono basketball team checked into a downtown Minneapolis hotel Tuesday for its appearance in the Minnesota boys state tournament. This is a 32-team, four-class extravaganza that requires two sites.
One of those, Target Center, was unavailable Wednesday, due to the Timberwolves requiring it for the purpose of giving away a home game to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.
Which meant, the 24 teams in the three larger classes would be starting play a day earlier than the norm.
The Spartans made it through the Tuesday quarterfinals of the loaded Class 3A bracket with an 87-71 win over always dangerous DeLaSalle.
Mankato East, the No. 1 seed, had an easy time with the bracket’s one overmatched entry, St Paul Harding, and that set up a noon semifinal Thursday at Williams Arena. This would be a rematch of a Feb. 1 neutral-site game won by East, 83-77.
Orono was in need of a place to practice Wednesday. “Checked with St. Thomas, and that gym was unavailable,” coach Barry Wohler said. “Then I called about using the Gophers practice facility and was told, ‘With what we have going on right now, that might not be a good idea.’ ”
The goings-on would be the Gophers being in the midst of hiring a new coach.
Wohler finally decided to put the players on a school bus and head back to Orono to use their home gym for a 3 p.m. practice. The varsity and the JV were all there, along with a handful of coaches.