A vacant chair on the Orono bench will have the No. 1 jersey draped over it Thursday night when the Spartans host Wayzata in their boys basketball season opener. It was to be worn by senior starting point guard Lucas Knudson, who died in a car accident Nov. 17 at the intersection of Hwys. 7 and 101.
Orono boys basketball team mourns a teammate as it heads into season opener
Orono will remember Lucas Knudson, a senior who died in an auto accident in November. He would be the starting point guard.
“It’s been a tough couple of weeks,” Orono coach Barry Wohler said. “I was shocked when I got the call.”
That disturbing call came at 6 on a Monday morning. He brought the team together for a meeting two hours later.
“Nobody wanted to believe it,” Wohler said. “There were a lot of tears shed.”
His roster, including Knudson, is a tight-knit group of 11 seniors; most of them have played ball together since kindergarten.
“We are trying to heal every day,” Wohler said.
Knudson was the energizer for the Spartans when he came off the bench a year ago. He averaged 5.8 points per game.
“He was our ‘Pistol Pete,’ " Wohler said in reference to basketball legend Pete Maravich. “We just let him go.”
Knudson wielded a gleaming smile and a cutting wit.
“You knew when he loved you by his sarcasm,” Wohler said. “He was always smiling.”
From a statement the school issued after learning of the tragedy:
“The Orono Schools community is heartbroken this morning as we learned the news that one of our dear seniors, Lucas Knudson, passed away last night in an automobile accident. …
“Lucas came to Orono in Kindergarten and was an outstanding student. He was a starting player on the OHS varsity basketball team and participated in Unified and Letters of Love. He had many other interests and was a friend to all. …
“Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with the family, including Lucas’ father Brian Knudson, mother Renae Rhude-Knudson, and his two sisters who are recent Orono graduates: Julia, Class of 2021; and Lauren, Class of 2023.
“During this difficult time, let us lean on one another and draw strength from our close and caring community.”
Wohler has reached out to Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler and told him he will have only four players on the court for the opening tip. Orono will substitute in a fifth player following the jump ball.
“We have to pay tribute to Lucas and his entire family,” Wohler said. “I really feel for them. Lucas will be dearly missed.”
Police release new photo of ‘person of interest’ in manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer
Brian Thompson, 50, of Maple Grove was killed in what authorities described as a targeted attack in NYC.