High Schools

Mankato East, Alexandria to play for Class 3A boys basketball state championship

Both teams won narrowly in semifinals on Thursday at Williams Arena.

By Ron Haggstrom and

Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 9:17PM
Lucas Gustafson (3) of the Mankato East Cougars is defended by Grant Hansen (11) of the Orono Spartans in the second half at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In the Class 3A state semifinals Thursday at Williams Arena, Orono senior guard Nolan Groves stepped to the free-throw line with 2.9 seconds remaining, his Spartans trailing by two points.

Groves' first free throw bounced hard off the back of the rim. A look of disappointment showed on his face.

The miss allowed Mankato East to escape with a 64-62 victory.

“It slipped off my thumb when I released it,” Groves said.

The Yale commit finished with a game-high 31 points along with nine rebounds and four assists.

“I knew it was long,” Groves said. “The pressure didn’t make me miss it.”

Groves missed the second free throw on purpose, but the ball didn’t hit the rim, turning the ball over to the Cougars (29-1). Groves went 8-for-20 from the floor, including 4-for-7 from three-point range and 11-for-18 from the free-throw line.

“There is nobody else in the state of Minnesota I would rather have at the line,” Orono coach Barry Wohler said.

The Spartans (23-8) were 21-for-28 from the free-throw line as Mankato East’s foul trouble mounted in the second half.

“It’s not an automatic where you put the points up on the board,” Cougars coach Joe Madson said. “It’s a lot to ask in that situation.”

Mankato East junior forward Amari Nobles scored on a put-back with 1:23 remaining following a blocked shot to break a 62-62 tie. Orono missed two shots and the front end of a 1-and-1 on its next two possessions prior to Groves being fouled. There were only 11 points scored between the two teams in the final five minutes.

Related Coverage

High Schools

Boys basketball live blog: Mankato East, Alexandria to play for 3A title; Goodhue v Red Lake County up next in 1A

High Schools

One of Minnesota's best high school basketball players picks next destination

The Spartans were 17-for-50 from the floor and 7-for-22 from three-point range with Groves connecting on four of them.

“That was a super physical game,” Wohler said. “I’m proud of the way we played and battled back.“

Mankato East senior forward Ganden Gosch finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brogan Madson added 12 points and nine assists.

“It was tooth and nail on every position,” Madson said. “It was a battle to the end.”

Alexandria 73, Totino-Grace 65

Chase Thompson, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s All-Minnesota Player of the Year, scored a game-high 33 points — 22 in the second half — to help Alexandria edge ahead of the Eagles in a tightly contested second half.

Junior forward Mason Witt scored 25 points, shooting 6-for-13 from beyond the arc.

Thompson faced foul trouble early in Alexandria’s quarterfinal win over Byron and scored just 10 points in 18 minutes. On Thursday, the 6-8 forward avoided picking up a foul until the second half and found ways to battle in the paint, earning trips to the line and shooting 12-for-13 on free throws.

Alexandria shot 20-of-26 from the free throw line, while Totino-Grace was 8-for-15. Dothan Ijadimbola led Totino-Grace with 17 points, while Chace Watley had 16 and Malachi Hill 14.

Alexandria is seeking its first state title after finishing as Class 3A runner-up in 2021 and reaching the semifinals the past two seasons.

about the writers

about the writers

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See Moreicon

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Boys basketball live blog: Mankato East, Alexandria to play for 3A title; Goodhue v Red Lake County up next in 1A

card image

Later on, it's the Class 4A semifinals with Maple Grove vs. Cretin-Derham Hall and Shakopee vs. Wayzata at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

High Schools

Boys basketball: Mankato East, Alexandria to play for Class 3A title

card image

High Schools

One of Minnesota's best high school basketball players picks next destination

card image