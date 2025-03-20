Mankato East, Alexandria to play for Class 3A boys basketball state championship

In the Class 3A state semifinals Thursday at Williams Arena, Orono senior guard Nolan Groves stepped to the free-throw line with 2.9 seconds remaining, his Spartans trailing by two points.
Groves' first free throw bounced hard off the back of the rim. A look of disappointment showed on his face.
The miss allowed Mankato East to escape with a 64-62 victory.
“It slipped off my thumb when I released it,” Groves said.
The Yale commit finished with a game-high 31 points along with nine rebounds and four assists.
“I knew it was long,” Groves said. “The pressure didn’t make me miss it.”
Groves missed the second free throw on purpose, but the ball didn’t hit the rim, turning the ball over to the Cougars (29-1). Groves went 8-for-20 from the floor, including 4-for-7 from three-point range and 11-for-18 from the free-throw line.
“There is nobody else in the state of Minnesota I would rather have at the line,” Orono coach Barry Wohler said.