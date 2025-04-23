Organizers cancel 21st annual Lake Minnetonka Triathlon after safety dispute

A longtime suburban triathlon has been canceled this year after race organizers couldn’t get on the same page with city officials over the event’s bike course.
Mike Rogers, chair of the Lake Minnetonka Triathlon, said a safety dispute with Excelsior officials led to the race’s cancellation. Rogers said he sent three or four different bike course plans to city officials as they voiced concerns more than two weeks ago.
Officials rejected those plans, making the event “impossible to host” in Excelsior, according to Rogers.
Rogers first participated in the race more than a decade ago. Later, as an organizer of the event, he created a nonprofit that funneled race donations toward local businesses, parks and under-privileged youth.
“The city, specifically the police chief, would not approve the bike race course ... We can’t have a triathlon without an actual bike race,” Rogers said, adding that the event has never been cancelled for city issues or a lack or racers. “Obviously a lot of people are disappointed. This race has been around for 20 years. We’ve given away, literally, all the proceeds the last number of years.”
Rogers announced the cancellation Tuesday evening and said Excelsior Mayor Gary Ringate was sympathetic to their concerns, but “we just could not get the city, specifically the police chief, to budge on their decision to not approve the bike aspect.”
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department said that safety was the department’s top priority in evaluating the course.
“The timing of the cancellation comes after many months of correspondences, meetings with the event organizers, the fire department, the city and public safety departments. This decision was not made lightly, nor was this decision made solely by the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department,” the statement read.