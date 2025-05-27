Opus Group CEO, who led projects such as Best Buy HQ, retiring after 46 years

Opus Group CEO Tim Murnane will retire next year after nearly four decades with the Minnetonka-based development company and 46 years in the commercial real estate industry.
During his time at Opus, he led several big-ticket developments including the Best Buy corporate campus in Richfield, Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove, and the American Express Financial Advisors complex and Woodbury Lakes in Woodbury.
Matt Rauenhorst — currently CEO of Opus Development Co. and grandson of the Opus founder — on June 25 will assume the role of president of the parent company and will succeed Murnane at the end of 2026.
“It’s a really great opportunity to make this as smooth and well-done of a transition as possible,” said Rauenhorst, 45. “The fact that I get to work more closely with Tim … that is really what I see as the magic of that transition, the time we can do it together."
Opus Group has three subsidiaries and about 200 employees, half of whom are at its Minnetonka offices.
Murnane, 66, and Rauenhorst have worked together in various capacities for more than 20 years, and said they will continue to do so as they work through industry challenges such as current high interest rates and uncertainty around international tariffs.
Changing economic circumstances can be an “opportunity or challenge,” Rauenhorst said. In any case, though, “people need spaces to live, work and play; the long-term demand in those spaces is strong.”
The company will remain particularly focused on developing industrial and multifamily housing, they said.