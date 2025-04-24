Opinion: Young people deserve a voice on school boards

Enfranchising youths with representation on school boards is uniquely critical. School boards are one of the most impactful institutions that shape the lives of young people. While they must operate within the guidelines of federal and state law, school boards have the ability to decide curriculum, set budgets, regulate extracurriculars and decide disciplinary standards. We young people spend a quarter of our day at school, and therefore have the greatest personal stake from the school board’s decisions. Yet, Terry Morrow of the Minnesota School Boards Association recently testified that young people are only represented on 134 out of 331 school boards in Minnesota. While I applaud these 134 school districts for empowering youths with representation, we must recognize that the status quo is woefully insufficient, that to have the right to a voice in informing school board policy should extend to all of Minnesota’s youths, not merely 40%. In the remaining 197 school districts, young people have no voice in district policies, no say in approving ballot referendums deciding if they can afford new textbooks and critical technology for their classrooms, and no way to ensure accountability for the school boards that intimately impact every aspect of their educational experience.