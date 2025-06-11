Opinion: With the growing threat to democracy, it’s time for Gen Z to step up

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
There are moments when history speeds up, when the gap between the ideals a nation proclaims and the reality its people experience becomes painfully clear. We are living through such a moment now.
On Tuesday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the growing threat to democracy posed by President Donald Trump’s use of state power for political gain. In his remarks, Newsom quoted former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, who once said, “What I have desired to do is to make the people of Boston realize that the most important office, and the one which all of us can and should fill, is that of private citizen. The duties of the office of private citizen cannot under a republican form of government be neglected without serious injury to the public.”
Brandeis wrote those words in 1903. In 2025, they may be more urgent than ever.
President Trump has now federalized the California National Guard, overriding Newsom. He has deployed 700 U.S. Marines to patrol an American city. His administration has authorized masked and heavily armed federal agents to conduct raids in immigrant neighborhoods. These are not headlines from a distant past or a foreign regime. This is happening here, now. And it demands a response, not just from politicians or pundits, but from all of us who occupy that most important office: private citizen.
This is the same president who stood by while lawlessness ruled the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He watched as an attempted coup unfolded in real time, directed at the very constitutional order he now claims to defend. That contradiction should not be lost on anyone, especially my generation. Gen Z understands the stakes because we have grown up in a time when truth is twisted and power is abused in plain sight. We have recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and we have studied the Preamble to the Constitution, only to find that the ideals of liberty and justice for all are still too often honored in speech but denied in practice. Our generation has seen the gap between promise and performance, and we are being called to decide whether we will close it.
So what does it mean to be a private citizen in Gen Z’s America? It means reckoning with the contradictions we have inherited. We were taught that all are created equal, even as we saw how inequality is protected by policy. We pledged allegiance to a republic “with liberty and justice for all,” while watching the very systems that govern us fall short of that promise. We came of age in an era of school lockdowns, mass protests and digital disinformation. We are not detached from history. We are its next chapter.