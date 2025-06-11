Opinion: With the growing threat to democracy, it’s time for Gen Z to step up

This is the same president who stood by while lawlessness ruled the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He watched as an attempted coup unfolded in real time, directed at the very constitutional order he now claims to defend. That contradiction should not be lost on anyone, especially my generation. Gen Z understands the stakes because we have grown up in a time when truth is twisted and power is abused in plain sight. We have recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and we have studied the Preamble to the Constitution, only to find that the ideals of liberty and justice for all are still too often honored in speech but denied in practice. Our generation has seen the gap between promise and performance, and we are being called to decide whether we will close it.