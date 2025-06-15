Opinion: Will ours be a society in which all identities can coexist?

But the concept of intersectionality is much older and part of a long American tradition. It builds on the work of Maria Stewart, who in 1832 became the first woman to speak in public advocating for women’s rights, abolition and religious freedom, and on the work of the Black feminist thinkers called Combahee River Collective, who wrote in their 1977 statement, “If Black women were free, it would mean that everyone else would have to be free since our freedom would necessitate the destruction of all the systems of oppression.” What they meant — and what still holds true today — is that when we fight for the liberation of those who are most marginalized, we expose how all systems of injustice are connected and begin to dismantle them for everyone. That’s because the roots of Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia are nourished by the same soil as homophobia and sexism.