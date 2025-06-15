Opinion: Will ours be a society in which all identities can coexist?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Any day now, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide on Mahmoud v. Taylor, a case that challenges whether the public school districts should facilitate opt-outs for books that reflect the lived experiences and existence of LGBTQ children when parents have religious objections. Our book, “IntersectionAllies: We Make Room for All,” was one of nine children’s books referenced in the case.
Hearing the book debated in this way was both humbling and deeply disheartening. We co-wrote “IntersectionAllies” in 2019 when we were in graduate school to unpack lessons of sociology (the study of how society shapes people, institutions and human interactions) in language that people of all ages can understand. Our hope was to show that we all matter — not in spite of our differences, but because of them.
While Mahmoud v. Taylor focuses on LGBTQ stories, “IntersectionAllies” is not a book about one group. It is a book about all of us.
Inspired by research and real-life conversations with children, our book features nine characters from diverse backgrounds who each experience exclusion in different ways. Yet none of them are defined by this treatment; each also carries the power to stand up for others and be an ally — modeling the kind of solidarity that makes space for everyone.
Kate, a nonbinary child, expresses themself by wearing a superhero cape, and Adilah, a Muslim girl, wears a hijab as a religious practice. These characters are not presented as opponents in a culture war but as companions in a shared journey toward safety, dignity and belonging. Just as Kate’s gender expression is sincerely held, so are Adilah’s religious beliefs.
As Adilah says: “My name is Adilah and just like Kate, what I wear inspires endless debate. Some give, some chant, some sing, some pray. My hijab is my choice — you can choose your own way.”