Opinion: Who’s allowed to be angry in the U.S.?

Yes, America is a nation built on protest, yet we are deeply inconsistent about whose protest we view as legitimate. What we are currently seeing in Los Angeles, a spark that was ignited in the parking lot of a Home Depot, has drawn swift condemnation from the political right. Anger over immigration enforcement is no excuse for chaos — at least that’s what MAGA would have you believe. But rewind just four years ago, and many of these same critics were justifying the Jan. 6 insurrection — an event sparked not by lived oppression, the type of rioting that inspired our forefathers, but by a lie.