Opinion: Who’s allowed to be angry in the U.S.?

There’s a deep hypocrisy in how political protest is perceived and judged in America. The same people outraged by immigrant-led protests or urban unrest often cheered or excused a violent insurrection when it aligned with their political views. This isn’t about law and order — it’s about whose anger is considered valid.
It is odd in general that protest is viewed with such contempt. This is a country built on protests and rioting. The Coercive Acts of 1774 sparked enough anger and rebellious feelings that we went all the way with it. It fueled a rebellion that birthed our country.
In that time, fear, anger and outrage poured over the settlers of the once British colony. They were fed up with what they viewed as unreasonable taxation, a lack of representation and a disconnect from a monarch who lorded over them from more than 3,000 miles away. The powers that controlled their fledgling society were so disconnected from the reality on the ground that it came to a breaking point.
Yes, America is a nation built on protest, yet we are deeply inconsistent about whose protest we view as legitimate. What we are currently seeing in Los Angeles, a spark that was ignited in the parking lot of a Home Depot, has drawn swift condemnation from the political right. Anger over immigration enforcement is no excuse for chaos — at least that’s what MAGA would have you believe. But rewind just four years ago, and many of these same critics were justifying the Jan. 6 insurrection — an event sparked not by lived oppression, the type of rioting that inspired our forefathers, but by a lie.
This blatant and prevalent contradiction reveals a protest paradox at the heart of our nation’s moment: Who is allowed to be angry, and what kind of anger is seen as patriotic? Does it need to be patriotic?
The protest in Los Angeles stems from real fear and real injustice. Families are being torn apart. Entire communities live under the daily threat of deportation by, most accounts, inhumane methods. The anger here is born from decades of broken immigration systems and policies that dehumanize people who live, work and raise children in this country. Republicans and Democrats alike have let this fire burn over the decades. This protest, like so many before it, rises up from that flame — from people fighting to be seen, heard and protected. Moreover, fighting to be treated like people, whenever the time arises that they may face immigration enforcement.