Opinion: What’s going in your obit?

If you read the obituary notices like I do, then you probably enjoyed reading the self-deprecating summary of Burt Cohen’s life on Wednesday. I read it twice and laughed harder each time. As noted in my commentary “Learning about life through death,” published by Minnesota Star Tribune Opinion on July 13, 2021, I am fascinated by obituaries.
Mr. Cohen’s (although he’d probably say that was his father’s name and I should call him Burt) obituary struck a chord with me. He was so honest about his well-lived life. No flowery language, just the bare-ass truth about who he was — overweight, a habitual procrastinator and a synagogue non-attendee.
I always enjoyed his articles in Mpls.St. Paul Magazine and his take on everyday life. He enjoyed poking fun at himself and others. I am sure no one minded being cited in one of his commentaries for some misgiving, as they were now a “local celebrity” having had their first names printed in a popular publication. A friend secretly told me that she always wanted her name listed in his birthday greetings. And who could forget those stick drawings at the end of each article? A Rembrandt he was not. But he was a good human being.
About nine months ago, much to my shock and unbearable sadness, I had to write the obituary for my husband. As I sat down to put into words the life of the man I was married to for 52 years and who died from a rare form of cancer within three months of his diagnosis, I thought: How do I summarize a life well-lived and gone too soon? In addition to the requisite family information, how much do I say about his many interesting jobs, worldwide travel, love of sports, his always color-coordinated clothing (even his undies and watch)? How do I condense a person’s life so those who read it get the essence of who he was?
With Burt’s (we are now on a first-name basis) obituary in mind, would I rewrite the obituary and reveal some truths, such as how my husband would open the refrigerator and say, “Where is the (fill in the blank)?” and I would reply, “Just move a few things and you’ll find it.” Or how he’d give me the “eye” when he wanted to leave an event and I wanted to stay a bit longer.
If I were writing like Burt, I’d say my husband hated fish, had very little patience, did not like it when people were late, and the list goes on.