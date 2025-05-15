Opinion: What’s going in your obit?

About nine months ago, much to my shock and unbearable sadness, I had to write the obituary for my husband. As I sat down to put into words the life of the man I was married to for 52 years and who died from a rare form of cancer within three months of his diagnosis, I thought: How do I summarize a life well-lived and gone too soon? In addition to the requisite family information, how much do I say about his many interesting jobs, worldwide travel, love of sports, his always color-coordinated clothing (even his undies and watch)? How do I condense a person’s life so those who read it get the essence of who he was?