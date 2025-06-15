Opinion: What Juneteenth teaches us about the struggle between Jews and Muslims

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The killings of starving Palestinians in Gaza, the attacks on Jews in Boulder, Colo., the ongoing conflict between Jews and Muslims around the world — all of it is devastating and I’m not so sure everyone sees it that way. As a Black American Jew who lived in Israel for a year, I do see it that way.
What we are witnessing is a humanitarian crisis that echoes the horrors of American slavery and the unfinished struggle for civil rights. Despite slavery having ended in 1865, Black Americans are still being beaten and murdered because of the color of our skin, federal initiatives once meant to bring about equity are being ripped away, and many American children, whether Black, Jewish, Muslim or other, are experiencing discrimination, marginalization and alienation. Yet I remain hopeful.
As we approach Juneteenth, a holiday that marks delayed freedom for Black Americans, I reflect on how peace and justice — both in the U.S. and abroad — must be built through heartfelt empathy, genuine connections and a shared humanity. Without that, there will only be more pain.
When I lived in Israel, it was not long after the Gulf War. My apartment in the Negev desert sat just 25 miles from Gaza and 55 miles from Jerusalem. I worked there as a journalist and in university communications, and befriended Jews and Muslims, Ethiopians and Russians, Palestinians and Black Bedouins.
I had a unique perspective, living in the Holy Land as a Black American Jew. I was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago by a Baptist mother who had spent her childhood in Alabama unable to drink from the same water fountains as white people and not allowed to be educated in the same schools they were. Upon becoming a public school teacher in the North, she sent me to a Catholic school where I was often the only Black in my honors classes. She also taught me to remember that racism is everywhere.
It was through those lenses that I saw how historical trauma can live thick in the air, inherited and sometimes unconscious. It transcends the Black American experience. It is also the Jewish experience and the Muslim experience.