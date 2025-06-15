Opinion: What Juneteenth teaches us about the struggle between Jews and Muslims

Despite my religion, Palestinians called me “cousin,” had me over for dinner, invited me to weddings and offered to give me a tour of the conditions in the West Bank. Maybe it was due to my melanin, my profession or my non-threatening nature, but either way, these were not invitations they’d make so easily to other Jews, whether American or Israeli. And by the number of Jews who told me not to go into a Palestinian’s home, I know most would’ve declined any invitation. While there are some Jews and Muslims marching together for peace, true integration of these people with a shared ancestor is minimal. They live parallel lives, even in the United States.