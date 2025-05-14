Opinion: Violence prevention can’t succeed without stable funding

Some Minneapolis CVI organizations recently lost funding amid a messy dispute over how CVI efforts should be managed. One example is the Metro Youth Diversion Center in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. In March, its director, Rashad Ahmed, was told that Cedar-Riverside was no longer considered a “violence hotspot” and that funding for their CVI work would be cut. The logic: The work had succeeded, so it was no longer needed. Ahmed calls this a “Band-Aid” approach and speaks of “pilot fatigue” — a community’s weariness of short-term funding that disappears just as programs begin to take hold, setting progress back each time. Just days ago, four people were killed in a mass shooting just a few blocks south of Cedar-Riverside.