Opinion: Trade policy isn’t giving Minnesota’s intellectual property the protection it deserves

There’s a good reason Minnesota is known for its “Medical Alley.” The state has produced numerous lifesaving medical breakthroughs, from 3D-printed organs to CPR catheters to brain cancer treatments. And the thousands of life science companies headquartered here are the heartbeat of our state’s economy, employing over 300,000 people and contributing over 10% of our state’s GDP.
Unfortunately, this vibrant ecosystem is now in jeopardy. That’s because the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the agency that carries out U.S. trade policy, has neglected its duty to protect Minnesotans’ intellectual property from attacks abroad.
Like many other industries, Minnesota’s health science sector depends on intellectual property (IP) rights. By protecting innovators from unauthorized copying or theft of their creations, IP rights like patents encourage investment in advanced technologies that might otherwise be too risky to develop.
Take the medical device industry, which employs nearly 35,000 Minnesotans. Developing a new device, like a lifesaving pacemaker, requires time and immense financial resources. The fact that an improved pacemaker can be protected with a patent assures investors that they’ll be able to recoup these costs if the product is successful.
If patent rights weren’t respected in foreign markets, many investors would shift their focus to safer ventures, and pacemakers would remain scientifically stagnant. As such, Congress has tasked the USTR since 1988 with publishing an annual report, typically released in April, that highlights IP violations by U.S. trading partners. Dubbed the Special 301 Report, it’s designed to hold other countries accountable for undermining the IP rights that drive American scientific advancements.
Unfortunately, for the past four years, the report has failed to adequately address these violations, exposing Minnesota’s vital industries to growing IP theft and misuse.