Opinion: Top leaders in Minneapolis downplayed threats to immigrant communities

Residents need answers and accountability. There is objectively not enough information on how everything transpired on June 3 and what it means for the future. Why was Hennepin County assisting an operation that included ICE? What originated the Minneapolis Police Department presence? What was done or not done to de-escalate the situation? How will the MPD ensure compliance with the city’s separation ordinance, which restricts city employees, including police, from inquiring about the immigration status of individuals or assisting in federal immigration enforcement actions? Was there a violation of the separation ordinance? In part, that is why the Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a request for an after-action review of the city’s involvement by the independent City Auditor’s Office.