Opinion: Top leaders in Minneapolis downplayed threats to immigrant communities

On June 3, multiple City Council offices in Minneapolis received reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity at Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue. Suddenly, a photo of a law enforcement official with a badge emblazoned with “ICE” came through. The worry that people were going to be ripped away from their families, without due process, sank in.
We viewed photos and videos shared by community leaders, council members on the scene and nearby neighbors. What we saw were federal law enforcement officials — FBI, HSI, ATF, DEA, ICE — in large numbers, militarized, carrying assault weapons, with zip ties, faces covered and armored vehicles. We saw Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies and the Minneapolis Police Department. We saw our neighbors standing against the militarization of their neighborhood and standing up for community members in a densely immigrant-populated corridor.
Initial statements from Mayor Jacob Frey, Police Chief Brian O’Hara and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office at best were surface-level and shifted focus away from federal agencies that need to be held accountable and lacked empathy for the trauma experienced by our community, and at worst minimized the threat to our immigrant community members now and into the future. They have shared multiple times that this was “not immigration enforcement” but a “criminal investigation.”
However, this incident didn’t occur in a vacuum; there is a context that leadership is failing to acknowledge. Even as the initial operation was a criminal investigation, the presence of ICE and the militarization should be a red flag to any leader in any city that there is a risk of immigration enforcement and future action from the federal government.
On May 31, top ICE officials sent out instructions to officers across the country to increase apprehensions, to “get creative” and “turn the knob up to 11.” A director of ICE enforcement, Marcos Charles, instructed officials to go after people they may coincidentally encounter — what ICE has termed as “collaterals,” to achieve the goals of President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem to hit a quota of 3,000 arrests a day to execute a mass deportation. The following day, June 4, was reported to set the record for ICE arrests in a single day in history, at 2,200 people arrested.
I see no evidence to suggest that Minneapolis, a city recently added to a federal sanctuary city watchlist, would somehow be an exception.