Opinion: This gift of eggs is priceless

Until recently, when the price of eggs became an economic hot button, the humble egg was an affordable and commonplace staple in the American diet.
Every Easter, the egg’s status gets elevated. Eggs — colored, decorated and adorned — become gifts.
There’s evidence that eggs were given as gifts long before Easter. Archaeologists found etched ostrich eggs in South Africa that are 60,000 years old. The Chinese exchanged embellished eggs to commemorate spring equinoxes 5,000 years ago. Around the same time, ancient Persians swapped decorated eggs to celebrate each new year.
Twenty-four years ago, I received a special gift of eggs. Not Easter eggs. Eggs that would help me become a mother.
Before that story, a brief biology lesson:
When a baby girl is born, her two, tiny ovaries contain a lifetime supply of oocytes — human eggs. About a million of them. The majority will be lost during normal cellular decay; the rest will supply her reproductive cycles for years. Eventually, one may end up merging with a sperm cell and spark a pregnancy.