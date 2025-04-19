Opinion: This gift of eggs is priceless

Five years later, I became pregnant for the first time while engaged to my soon-to-be second husband. I was 22 weeks along when we traveled to Maui for our destination wedding and honeymoon. As we were packing for our return flight, I felt a warm gush between my legs. Blood, dripping ominously large drops onto the floor. The emergency room doctor declared I was in danger of losing our baby — a boy, who we had already named August — and dramatically exclaimed, “We’re in a heap of trouble!” That’s when my legs began to shake. And shake some more. They wouldn’t stop. As I was transferred to a stretcher, rolled into a small airplane, flown to a specialty women’s hospital in Honolulu and admitted to the labor-and-delivery floor, at least the shaking gave me something tangible to focus on.