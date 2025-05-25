Opinion: The story of U.S. greatness, written throughout our past, is not yet complete

Just words when written, but when spoken they take on a greater meaning. I admit I didn’t fully understand the importance or gravity of them when I took that oath as young second lieutenant 55 years ago. However, when you march through many years of war and peace in the company of others who have taken the same oath — an oath that many fulfilled with their lives — those words strike home. It caused me to think more deeply about my country: How great it must be to encourage men and women to willingly take such an oath. Now some suggest that our greatness is past and must be reclaimed?