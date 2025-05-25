Opinion: The story of U.S. greatness, written throughout our past, is not yet complete

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Memorial Day is a time for pensive reflection on the sacrifices that a tiny minority of Americans make for everyone else. Their commitment to the country can be summed up by the oath taken by military officers. It’s very similar to the one our president and other constitutional officers take (but perhaps with less conviction than us?):
“I, having been appointed a [rank] in the United States Air Force, do solemnly swear [or affirm] that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which I am about to enter.”
Just words when written, but when spoken they take on a greater meaning. I admit I didn’t fully understand the importance or gravity of them when I took that oath as young second lieutenant 55 years ago. However, when you march through many years of war and peace in the company of others who have taken the same oath — an oath that many fulfilled with their lives — those words strike home. It caused me to think more deeply about my country: How great it must be to encourage men and women to willingly take such an oath. Now some suggest that our greatness is past and must be reclaimed?
I reject that.
This Memorial Day it is more important than ever to remember that greatness is not some arbitrary point in time dictated by individuals. It is a culture arrived at over decades and centuries; I think it is better to describe what makes America great than when it was great.
Just a few examples of our greatness, some well-known, some not: