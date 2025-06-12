Opinion: The Palestinian narrative is finally being heard around the world

Now, after nearly two years of war, everyone is exposed. The Palestinian resistance and resolve are liberating not just Palestine but oppressed Arabs and Muslims around the world. They are liberating not just Palestine but the people in the West from their illusions. For instance, they are liberating the Germans from Nazi guilt when they realize that apartheid Israel is committing the same evil act in Gaza. The Holocaust wasn’t just about the Jews and the Nazis, Zygmunt Bauman explained in his book “Modernity and The Holocaust” — it was about all the unwanted in Europe, like Black and gay people, Romanis, Slavs, communists, people who were handicapped, etc. It was about the Western fascist colonial ideology that exterminated millions of Black people in Africa and millions of Native Americans before them.