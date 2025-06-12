Opinion: The Palestinian narrative is finally being heard around the world

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Palestine has been the custodian of absolute human suffering and human struggle for the last 100 years. According to the International Criminal Court, the Zionist state of Israel has been accused of perpetrating acts of evil. In more than 600 days of bombing — with the deaths of more than 57,000 Palestinians, including women and children, with more than 127,000 wounded, according to Gaza Health Ministry; the destruction of homes, neighborhoods, hospitals, schools and infrastructure; the collapse of Palestinians’ communities and livelihood; the now forced starvation of more than 2 million Palestinians, and the denial of medicine and clean water — experts and liberal pundits have been searching for historical and moral frameworks to make sense of the Zionist brutality.
However, the works of anti-colonial psychiatrist Frantz Fanon offer a historical perspective and a tool that may explain Israel’s colonization of Palestine and the Palestinians’ ongoing resistance and armed struggle within the context of decolonization.
In his midcentury book “The Wretched of the Earth,” Fanon explained: “In all armed struggles, there exists what we might call the point of no return. Almost always it is marked off by a huge and all-inclusive repression which engulfs all sectors of the colonial people.”
From a Fanonian perspective, the war on Gaza is fundamentally a colonial war, coming decades after European Zionist settlers before even the Nakba of 1948, which marked a turning point when Zionist militias and terrorist groups launched a campaign of terror and ethnic cleansing, destroying more than 500 Palestinian villages and expelling hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes under the pretext of a “land without people for a people without land.”
Fanon explained that most colonized peoples were “overpowered but not tamed.” Resistance is thus not only inevitable but also a means of reclaiming dignity and humanity in the context of anti-colonial struggles. As Ismail Patel wrote in Middle East Eye, “If, as Fanon implies, the violent resistance of colonized peoples is proof of their humanity, then Israel’s Zionist forces are attempting to prevent the Palestinian people from regaining that humanity by waging genocide.”
The question is often asked: “Does Israel have the right to exist?” According to Fanon, colonized people have the right to resist colonization. The world is complicit in this human tragedy, helping and participating in the genocide and the extermination of Palestinians.