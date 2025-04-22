Opinion: The fading hope of Earth Day at 55

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Raise your hand if you’re devoting any part of today to commemorating Earth Day, the annual rite of offering hope for an ailing, still failing, Mother Nature. Good for you, and thanks from the generation that in 1970 was among the tens of millions who pledged environmental action — with reasoned expectation that our living planet would at long last be protected.
For Charles Dayton, a young Minneapolis lawyer and self-committed environmental lobbyist, the remarkable public response to Earth Day together with legislators in St. Paul lining up to support dozens of environmental bills, made him believe that by his 65th birthday much of nature would be healed.
Now 86, Dayton said he still waits for the up-rising curve of natural destruction to start heading down. Hope glimmers and Dayton says he’ll “keep fighting,” but he accepts the optimistic naiveté of youth isn’t ending well.
But, oh, the glory days when most everyone donned green, and figuratively planted trees for generations to hug. Dayton and another young lawyer, John Herman, became Minnesota’s most effective environmental lobbyists, helping to guide into law the state’s foundational Environmental Rights Act (empowering citizens to sue for environmental damage), and the Environmental Policy Act (requiring a full eco-review of planned large-scale projects).
More of their good works included power plant siting, waste-dump controls, recycling old tires and beverage containers, restricting harmful PCBs in electrical distribution, controlling animal feedlots, and state financing of environmental officers in every Minnesota county. In Washington, D.C., Dayton helped win wilderness protection for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Nationally, a Democratic Congress and the Republican Nixon administration enacted the Clean Air Act (with vehicle emission controls), the Clean Water Act, protected endangered species and marine mammals, and toxic substances control. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was born.